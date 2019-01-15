REPORT: One Dead After Shooting In Downtown Indianapolis

One person was shot and killed was reportedly shot and killed during a shooting in downtown Indy on early Tuesday evening.

According to WTHR, the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on N. Pennsylvania St. at E. Michigan St.

Fox 59 reports that when IMPD arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, metro police officers are currently investigating and no further details have been given.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

SOURCES: WTHR, Fox 59

