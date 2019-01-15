Work It: 18 Songs You Didn’t Know Missy Elliott Wrote

Rapper. Singer. Icon. Trailblazer. When we hear the name “Missy,” these are the titles that immediately come to mind. But aside from making it hot with her effortless raps and fearless style, Missy’s also known as an illustrious songwriter, as attested by her recent induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

We can now add “First Woman in Hip-Hop to Be Inducted” by the organization to her growing list of accolades. With a career spanning 30 years, Missy’s written for everyone from Ciara to Destiny’s Child. But while some of her writing credits are more obvious than others (we don’t need to run down a list of the tracks she’s penned for Aaliyah, do we?), there are some that—whether they were before your time or not—may have flown under your radar.

Which is why we’ve taken a moment to pull together this list of songs you may not have known she was the wordsmith behind. Missy’s said it herself: especially during the early stages of her career, “a lot of people just thought I was an artist,” she told Billboard last month. “They’re like, ‘I had no clue.’”

“It comforts me to write every day,” she added later on. “I always say my friends live vicariously through me because I’ll listen to them and then put their stories into song form.”

Below, 18 songs you may not have known she penned. We even threw them into a Spotify playlist in case you want to bop on the go. You’re welcome.

Songs You Didn’t Know Missy Wrote:

702 – “Steelo” 702 – “Where My Girls At?” Beyoncé – “Signs” Ciara – “One Two Step” Destiny’s Child – “Confessions” Fantasia – “Bump What Your Friends Say” Fantasia – “Free Yourself” Jazmine Sullivan – “Need U Bad” Jennifer Hudson – “I’m His Only Woman” Mary J. Blige – “I Never Been” Monica – “So Gone” Mya – “My Love Is Like… Wo” Nicole Wray – “Make It Hot” SWV – “Can We” Total – “Trippin” Total – “What About Us” Tweet – “Call Me” Whitney Houston – “In My Business”

