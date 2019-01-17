Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Travis Scott A Liar

We all know Travis Scott has been soaking up that Calabasas air with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but he had to have seen the backlash coming when he agreed to perform at the Super Bowl. Now, Scott claims, via a “close source” (which probably means Kris Jenner) that he and Colin Kaepernick have a “mutual understanding.” Kaepernick’s girlfriend said he is lying.

Variety.com reports, “Scott and Kaepernick had at least one phone conversation before the rapper confirmed his Super Bowl appearance, sources tell Variety. A source close to Scott said that while the two did not necessarily agree, they emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding, with the rapper taking the stance that everyone makes a statement in their own way and he felt that the money going toward Dream Corps, combined with the platform provided by the Super Bowl, will do some good.”

Nessa Diab, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, said this was a complete lie, tweeting, “There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying.”

Looks like Scott has some explaining to do. That said, reportedly Scott will not lock in his performance until the NFL makes a donation to a social justice organization.

The rapper will perform with Maroon 5 after Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Usher and Rihanna all reportedly declined. He has received tons of backlash and even civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton said, “I think that anyone who goes into the Halftime Show is in effect is directly violating those that want to raise the question that the NFL should come to terms with what they have done and continue to do to Colin Kaepernick and those that protest on criminal justice issues.” He added, “He should do what a lot of other major artist have done and say, ‘I can’t participate.’ You can’t fight Jim Crow and then sit in the back of the bus.”

The NFL has banned Colin Kaepernick from playing in the pro football league simply because he peacefully exercised his constitutional right to protest. In addition, we can never forget how the rich white men at the Super Bowl and CBS, including ex-CBS honcho Les Moonves, attempted to destroy Janet Jackson‘s career over a Super Bowl performance wardrobe malfunction in 2004.

