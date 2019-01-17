High School Football Star Arrested At School For Murder

A star athlete at an Atlanta high school is being held in jail without bond after police arrested him on murder charges.

Jalen Morgan, 17, was arrested on the campus of Alexander High School last week because they believe he was part of a conspiracy to commit murder in May of last year.

Channel 2 reports, investigators believe seven people were involved and Morgan, along with his cousin LeAndrea Morgan, acted as the lookouts for the crime.

“Two of these individuals had pre-existing issues with each other and they showed up in an attempt to commit this act,” said Sgt. Jesse Hambrick, with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The intended target for the murder was not the person shot and killed, according to Channel 2.

All seven suspects are reportedly being held in jail without bond.

Each suspect is reportedly facing a number of charges. One is accused of being a gang member. Police believe he committed the crime with the intent to maintain and increase his status as a known gang member.

Celebrity High School Dropouts 26 photos Launch gallery Celebrity High School Dropouts 1. Lil Wayne 1 of 26 2. Eminem 2 of 26 3. Drake 3 of 26 4. Andre 3000 4 of 26 5. Fantasia 5 of 26 6. Chaka Khan dropped out of school and now has a foundation that helps disadvantaged youth receive a quality education. PR 6 of 26 7. 50 Cent was expelled from high school in the 10th grade for possession of crack and got his G.E.D. while in jail. (AP) 7 of 26 8. Mary J. Blige dropped out of high school in the 11th grade and still regrets it. (AP) 8 of 26 9. Bill Cosby dropped out of high school and eventually joined the Navy where he earned his high school diploma. (AP) 9 of 26 10. Tyler Perry dropped out of high school when he was 16 but eventually earned his G.E.D. (AP) 10 of 26 11. Robert DeNiro was a high school dropout. At age 68 was given an honorary doctorate of fine arts from Bates College. AP 11 of 26 12. Berry Gordy dropped out of high school to pursue a boxing career. Apparently, he was better at music than in the ring. 12 of 26 13. Aretha Franklin dropped out of high school at age 15 and received an honorary degree from Princeton at age 70. (AP) 13 of 26 14. Pink dropped out of high school around age 15 but got her G.E.D. in 1998. (AP) 14 of 26 15. Jay Z dropped out of high school and starting dealing drugs before finding salvation & money in hip hop. (AP) 15 of 26 16. Chris Rock dropped out of high school at age 17 to pursue his dream of being a comedian. He later got his G.E.D.(AP) 16 of 26 17. Oscar winning actor Sidney Poitier dropped out of school at age 13 to help his father tend to the tomato farm.(AP) 17 of 26 18. Whoopi Goldberg struggled with dyslexia and out of frustration dropped out of school at age 17. (AP) 18 of 26 19. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Bowie & his wife Supermodel Iman both dropped out of high school.(AP) 19 of 26 20. Rapper, actor & author LL Cool J dropped out of high school to record his debut album.(AP) 20 of 26 21. Mark Wahlberg recently admitted to being a high school dropout, but is planning on getting his G.E.D. (AP) 21 of 26 22. Tracy Morgan dropped out of high school to pursue his dream of becoming a comedian.(AP) 22 of 26 23. Johnny Depp dropped out of school at age 15 to become a rock star. career. We're guessing acting was his backup plan.(AP) 23 of 26 24. Jessica Simpson dropped out of high school her senior year to pursue her music career. She later got her G.E.D.(AP) 24 of 26 25. Olympic Gold Medalist George Foreman dropped out of high school and joined the Job Corps where he learned how to box. (AP) 25 of 26 26. Quentin Tarantino dropped out of school at age 16 to pursue his dreams of acting. (AP) 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity High School Dropouts Celebrity High School Dropouts

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

High School Football Star Arrested At School For Murder was originally published on blackamericaweb.com