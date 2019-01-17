Secure the Bag! Rob Kardashian Returns to Keeping Up With the Kardashians

If you’re like a lot a people, than Rob is possibly your favorite Kardashian out of the siblings because he’s so low key… unless it has to do with women. And he’s recently been the topic of conversation after he posted Alexis Sky as his #WCW, after she was seen in an altercation with the mother of his child, Black Chyna… Coincidence or nah? Rob claims that he and Alexis have been cool for five years (basically telling us to chill). Hopefully we’ll find out the real deal on the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim K recently spilled the beans on an Episode of ‘Watch What Happens Next,” saying that her brother will be featured a lot more on the show. If he looks like he does in the picture above, I’ll definitely be watching. Yum! #YouMyGirlDaniD

