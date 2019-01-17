Just weeks into 2019, Rihanna’s on to her next fashion venture alongside the world’s largest luxury group. Everyone’s favorite bad gyal has reportedly been in talks with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a luxury house under her name. If it happens, it will be the first brand Bernard Arnault has built from the bottom up since Christian Lacroix back ’87—this after launching 50 shades of Fenty Beauty liquid concealer just earlier this month and unveiling Savage x Fenty’s Valentine’s Day line.

The news comes after speculation made it way across social media on Tuesday, when photos of Ri in a pair of Fenty-stamped shades came into question. While sources tell WWD she was giving a prototype a test run, LVMH reportedly declined the publication’s request for comment.

But if what sources say is true, then we can expect a line of “ready-to-wear leather goods and accessories” to be released with her highly (HIGHLY) anticipated ninth album, expected to drop this year. LVMH has even reportedly lined up a selection of employees to work with Ri alongside Louis Vuitton and Celine. Further details surrounding the alleged launch have yet to be reported.

I don’t need to open Twitter to know that the whole Navy is clamoring and wondering where TF the album is. For about half a second, I was one of them (can’t help it). But if we’re being honest here (the first step to growth is acceptance) Rihanna doesn’t need music at this point in her career—and I think she’s known this for a minute.

Let’s run down some receipts:

Since its launch, not only did Fenty Beauty rake in over $100 million within weeks of launching, but it was also named one of 2017’s best inventions by Time magazine. Savage x Fenty is on its way to becoming one of the most inclusive lingerie brands to drop in the last few years (see: Savage x Fenty’s 2018 New York Fashion week show, which featured skin tones, stomachs and stretchmarks of all varieties). And then there’s her brand ambassadorship with Dior, her stint as creative director at Puma, among multiple other fashion forays.

Remember River Island?

I’m not saying Rihanna should ditch music all together, because that’d be a tragedy. However, one thing is clear: Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a boss-ass b*tch with sights set on impacting the world beyond the recording studio. In case anyone’s forgotten, Rihanna also works in partnership with charities across the nation, being honored by Harvard University with the Humanitarian of the Year award in 2017. And this is all barely scratching the surface.

That said, I will likely be just as devastated as y’all will be if we don’t actually get that R9 double album, because I’m trying to hear Caribbean RiRi bops on some rooftops at the daytime functions this summer. But I look at it like this: I know I definitely take interest in more than just writing. And chances are if you also work full-time as a creative, you have multiple interests as well.

“I’m doing music,” she replied to a fan who inquired about the album around the time of Savage x Fenty’s New York Fashion Week show last year. “Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. When the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis.”

In other words: she’ll drop her album when she pleases (clearly). So get all your coins, Ri. I can wait. I think.

Rihanna Doesn’t Need Music? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: