When I first listened to Ella Mai’s debut album, I knew that ‘Shot Clock’ would be a hit. The track is so real, especially for millennials who are currently tired of wasting time and want to make it official with the one they love… Hence, shot clock. How much time do you give someone you’re interested in? What are your deal breakers? Chile, I know I can give you a list! Enjoy the ‘Shot Clock‘ video below. It’s dope! #YouMyGirlDaniD

