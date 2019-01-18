Calling All Naptown Barbers to Get Chingy’s Hurr Together for The Millennium Tour Date in Indianapolis!

Fans recently clowned Chingy on Instagram for having a bad hair day, which prompted him to record a video acknowledging that he saw the jokes. He also asked to be hooked up with the best barbers in the cities that he’ll be in for the Millennium Tour.

The show will hit Indianapolis on March 21st at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

So, who has the best barber techniques in Nap? Make sure you tell him or her to get at Chingy! That would be a super dope opportunity. Oh and why did I forget he’s that fine? Chile, I must’ve been sleep… #YouMyGirlDaniD

