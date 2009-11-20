JENNIFER HUDSON TO PLAY WINNIE MANDELA!

Jennifer Hudson will portray Winnie Mandela, South African freedom fighter and former wife of Nelson Mandela, in a big screen drama called Winnie. The movie will be directed by South African filmmaker Darrell J. Roodt, the director behind the acclaimed South African films Sarafina!, Cry the Beloved Country and Yesterday.

Roodt promises that Winnie will be an honest portrayal of Mrs. Mandela, dealing with her heroic role in the fight against South Africa’s racist system of apartheid as well as the shocking allegations that she was involved in the murder of a 14-year-old alleged informer.

Jennifer Hudson said, “I was compelled and moved when I read the script. Winnie Mandela is a complex and extraordinary woman and I’m honored to be the actress asked to portray her. This is a powerful part of history that should be told.”

