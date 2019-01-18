R. Kelly Dropped From Label

The cookie continues to crumble when it comes to the Pied Piper. Many were conflicted when it came to the man known as r. Kelly, separating him and his craft. I’m not sure how you could continue to turn up to his music after watching “Surviving R. Kelly” but hey that’s none of my business.

Kelly’s record label, Sony, is making it their’s.

“Not so good news for R.Kelly. According to reports, Sony Music has dropped the 52-year-old artist and dissolved its working relationship with the singer.

No announcement has been made and the alleged news has not yet been confirmed by either party.

Sony’s alleged decision comes amidst the backlash that he’s faced after Lifetime aired their documentary “Surviving R. Kelly”.

It’s important to note that allegations of sexually abusive behavior by Kelly toward young women have been reported and rumored for years.” – TJB

If it wasn’t for this Lifetime docu-series would Sony even think twice about dropping him from the label? What do people really care about here?

