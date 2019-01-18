Bitter Baby Daddy News: Future Speaks On Ciara

Being that Future dropped a new album today you would think he would be celebrating that and talking about ‘The Wizrd’. Instead…. he still has a few things to get off his chest about Ciara.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ________________ Whew, chile! While #Future is celebrating the release of #THEWIZRD today, he apparently also needed to get some thangs off his chest about #Ciara and #RussellWilson. _______________________ During a Beats 1 interview on #Freebandz radio, Future not only discussed the new album but also spoke on his personal life including his past relationship with Ciara and he criticized Russell for being “controlled” by her. _______________________ Future claimed Ciara introduced their child to Russell before he allowed them to meet. When he was asked what he thought about Ciara’s husband, Future replied, “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” according to @Complex. _______________________ He went on to say that Russell should be a “man” and forbid Ciara from even mentioning Future’s name in public. “He not being a man in that position,” Future said. “He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me-read more at TheShadeRoom.com. Via @beats1official
Who knew having a husband that listens to you is a bad thing?
Why not just sit down with the woman of your child (or children in Future’s case) and talk it out. An old video of Ciara speaking on communication with Future has resurfaced.
For the sake of the child, I hope all three of them can come together with healthy communication and habits.