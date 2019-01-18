I Never, Ever Left My Niece Alone In The Studio: Sparkle Shares What Was Left Out Of “Surviving R. Kelly” [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Madamenoire:

In the aftermath of the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, many people have finally taken heed to the allegations that have been lodged against R. Kelly for decades. Several celebrities came out condemning his behavior, people finally began taking the words of these victims seriously.

But there were still quite a few people who had their doubts. And there were those who even sought to place more blame on the participants of the documentary instead of the subject, R. Kelly.

There were several people who wondered why Sparkle, having worked with R. Kelly during the Aaliyah years would later introduce her niece to him.

In part one of our sit down interview with Sparkle, she explains that she didn’t introduce her niece to the singer alone. In addition, she shares the start of her professional relationship with Kelly, how she tried to intercede on her niece’s behalf alone and the inappropriate way Kelly spoke to her, in front of her parents.

