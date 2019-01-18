Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Super Bowl in Atlanta is right around the corner and Maroon 5 will take the stage with Travis Scott and Big Boi. During a recent interview Migos member, Quavo spoke about how they considered doing the show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The group after talking about it decided not to do it.

SEE ALSO: Layzie Bone Throws Lyrical Jab At Migos On New Diss “Let Me Go Migo”

To keep up with the topic of Super Bowl, rapper Common isn’t happy that Travis is performing, but believes he’s doing what he needs to do. Common mentioned that it’s his choice and he won’t be watching.

Lastly earlier this week it was announced that Alicia Keys would be hosting the GRAMMY Awards. Fans just learned that Cardi B, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe and more will hit the stage at the music show.

See photos of Migos below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 11 photos Launch gallery Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 1. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 1 of 11 2. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 2 of 11 3. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 3 of 11 4. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 4 of 11 5. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 5 of 11 6. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 6 of 11 7. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 7 of 11 8. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 8 of 11 9. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 9 of 11 10. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 10 of 11 11. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017 Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Hip-Hop Spot: Migos Almost Performed For The Super Bowl & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com