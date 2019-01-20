Adrien Broner Still Believes He Beat Manny Pacquiao [VIDEO]

We asked last week who would win the fight between Manny Pacquaio and Adrien Broner with plenty of people siding with Pac-Man, even at 40.

Last night was fight night and true to some predictors, Manny convincingly beat Broner to retain his welterweight title belts. But don’t tell that to AB because HE believes he won the fight — despite not landing more than eight punches in ANY round and only landing 50 punches TOTAL.

“I did this for the whole hood,” Broner said to Jim Gray. “What they tryna’ do is, they tryna’ get that money again with Pacquaio and Floyd but that’s cool. I’m still that n***a!”

"I wear these glasses for fashion. I ain't got a mark on me." – @AdrienBroner pic.twitter.com/r5OGdw8gFT — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 20, 2019

Sometimes you gotta have the ridiculous kind of confidence Broner has in everyday situations. Cause I don’t see how you can say you landed the cleaner punches … when there’s evidence of this:

And this:

And people clowning you from Twitter accounts that don’t even usually clown people.

Adrien Broner thinks he actually won the fight. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) January 20, 2019

Fashion Nova to Adrien Broner after his performance against Pacquiao. pic.twitter.com/ndczsEoFFe — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 20, 2019

Adrien Broner has to fight on TV One from now one. Sick of his nonsense. — Aaron Wan-Bisscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) January 20, 2019

Adrien Broner: I beat him! THEY CANT CHEAT ME TODAY! 3 judges: unanimous decision for Manny Pacquiao Adrien Broner: pic.twitter.com/E87XqhRGrx — BKANTHA (@bkantha1) January 20, 2019

Adrien Broner is boxing version of the friend that thinks they're better looking than they really are.#PacquiaoBroner — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 20, 2019

Hall of Famer Jim Gray conducting a powerful post-fight interview. #PacBroner pic.twitter.com/y1P7jACXwY — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 20, 2019

Maybe next time AB, maybe next time.

