Is Blac Chyna Heading To Jail?

“Blac Chyna just got another visit from LAPD, hours after officers were called to her home after someone falsely claimed Chyna was drunk and endangering Dream Kardashian.

Law enforcement sources tell us … this time around, cops showed up to diffuse a potentially explosive situation involving Chyna and her former makeup artist. They were tight until this weekend, when the 2 had a nuclear argument at Chyna’s home. The makeup artist left without taking her stuff, and today cops went with her to retrieve the mascara, eyeliner and other stuff.

…Officers determined no one was drunk at the home and Dream was being properly cared for … there was also a nanny there for extra support. ” –TMZ

Anyone else wonder who called?? Maybe Rob? Alexis Skye?

