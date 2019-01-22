Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation

Breezy might be in some big trouble in Paris.
According to reports, Chris Brown and two other people are in Police custody in Paris, France after a woman filed a rape complaint. One of the other men in custody is his Bodyguard.
No official word from the camp of Chris Brown.
A 24-year-old woman claims Chris Brown raped her on the night of Jan. 15-16th after meeting at a nightclub in France. According to the complaint, Brown invited the woman to his hotel room at the Le Mandarin Oriental along with another woman. Things get a bit tricky and she says she ended up in another room alone with the singer where she was allegedly raped.
She also claimed that Brown’s bodyguard abused her.
Source: Fox 5 DC
