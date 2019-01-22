Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Will Possibly Release A Gospel Album, Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Feud Inside The “Celebrity Big Brother” House & More [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The other week a video was posted of Kanye West with a gospel choir singing some good music from his past albums as well as church hymns. Kim Kardashian West spoke about it on her social media accounts calling it “Sunday Service.”

Gary With Da Tea is reporting the rapper may release a gospel album soon. Rickey Smiley mentioned it would be funny if him and Kim became a pastor and first lady. That church could possibly be the new wave, but we will keep you posted on if that really happens.

The Super Bowl is happening soon and Nick Cannon is not here for Travis Scott performing at it. He believes the rapper isn’t trying to do anything for the Black community, but Travis will still make his debut at the big game with Maroon 5 and Big Boi.

Lastly, “Celebrity Big Brother” just began, but beef is already starting in the house. Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton had some unresolved bad blood after a tour that happened two years ago.

Tamar claims that Kandi never liked her, but the two will still battle it out for that check to win the game.

