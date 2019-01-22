Chris Brown Responds To Rape Allegations After Being Released From Custody

The Paris prosecutor’s office says that U.S. singer Chris Brown has been released from custody over rape allegations against him, according to Associated Press.

Since being released, Brown has denied the current rape and drug allegations on his Instagram page.. See his post below:

“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE,” the post said. “FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Brown was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions. The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation is ongoing but Brown and two other people were released.

SOURCE: Associated Press

