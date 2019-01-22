Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nick Cannon Doesn’t Approve of Travis Scott Sharing the Halftime Stage with Maroon 5

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Nick Cannon is joining the assortment of voices who aren’t exactly thrilled about Travis Scott‘s decision to join Maroon 5 for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

“I’m team Kaepernick all day,” Cannon told Raquel Harper during a Raq Rants chat this week. “I call it cultural equity. So, we not mad about Big Boi for being on the Super Bowl. He’s for the people. But for someone like Travis Scott, he’s gotta walk gingerly.”

Asked what Scott has to do to prove he’s also for the people, Cannon further explained his “cultural equity” comment. “It’s more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music and your art form, the people you interact with, the people you choose to procreate with. … That decision wasn’t for the culture, but we not mad at you!” he said before softening that assessment a bit.

“I love white women!” he continued. “Let’s set the record straight! But that’s the thing: It’s cultural equity at the end of the day.”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Carlos Marino and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Tran and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of TMZ and Complex

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Nick Cannon Doesn’t Approve of Travis Scott Sharing the Halftime Stage with Maroon 5 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close