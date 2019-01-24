J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song “Middle Child”

J. Cole just released his first musical offering of 2019 in the form of “Middle Child.” The record, produced by T-Minus, finds the rapper focused on the competition, while feeling stuck in between two diffrent generations of hip-hop, the past and the present.

He shouts out a number of rappers on the record like Drake, Kodak Black, JAY-Z, and 21 Savage, but declares he’s the “greatest right now.”

The Drake reference also includes some words on hip-hop beef:

Just put the Rollie right back on my wrist This watch came from Drizzy, he gave me a gift Back when the rap game was praying I’d diss They act like two legends cannot coexist But I’d never beef with a nigga for nothing If I smoke a rapper it’s gone be legit

Cole just got finished wrapping up a recording session in Atlanta with the rest of his label, but there is no word on which project “Middle Child” will end up on. But for now, we’re just going to enjoy this one.

The question is, where does Cole stand among hip-hop elite?

