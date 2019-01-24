J.Cole drops the latest single Middle Child from Revenge Of The Dreamers III. “This how I’m coming all year. This how Dreamville coming all 2019″, Cole says.

The Fayetteville, NC native confidently says ,”The Bentley is dirty, my sneakers is dirty, but that’s how I like it; you all on my d*ck”.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cole makes it clear how he feels about these “beefs” in the music industry; saying, “I won’t beef with a ni**a for nothing. If I smoke a rapper , it’s gon be legit. It won’t be for clout . It won’t be for fame. It won’t be because my shit ain’t sellin’ the same”.

His message focuses on the old and new generations of hip-hop. Cole is the real life child of hip-hop, “Dead in the middle of two generations, I’m big bro and little bro all at once”. As he acknowledges the legends and appreciates the new energy from the young rappers coming up.

Fans took Twitter, showing how they felt after listening to Middle Child with in the first hour of it dropping:

I love you lil' niggas, I'm glad that you came

I hope that you scrape every dollar you can

I hope you know money won't erase the pain Cole you studied the greats, we studying you right now. Great start of a year Big Bro. Maad love on this one. Especially last verse. — MA5Wi (@MA5Wi_WOkE) January 24, 2019

I'm counting my bullets, I'm loading my clips

I'm writing down names, I'm making a list AYE🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3eVa4VFRth — Remi (@ReminisceSound) January 24, 2019

0:02 into Middle Child Me: pic.twitter.com/CuJhGq9ZAe — Big Dummy 🇸🇸🇺🇬 (@callmejoice) January 24, 2019

“I just poured something in my cup; I been wanting something I can feel” pic.twitter.com/xpZPNQjYcP — CozyWood Cam (@ThereIsOnly1CJ) January 24, 2019

“I’m going to make sure the real ones prevail” -J. Cole (Middle Child)

Twitter Reacts To J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Song was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: