Rappers have begun suing Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite for using their dances without permission or compensation. The latest to do so? Blocboy JB.

The Memphis rapper filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday, telling the Associated Press that he first thought it was cool his moves were in a video game but later felt that the company was appropriating his property. After asking fans on social media, Blocboy, real name James Baker, decided to sue.

JB joins 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Riberio and others who’ve sued Fortnite and Epic Games over dance moves.

Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing “Shoot” Dance was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

