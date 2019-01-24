Entertainment
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing “Shoot” Dance

Samsung Fortnite Skin

Source: Samsung / Fortnite

Rappers have begun suing Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite for using their dances without permission or compensation. The latest to do so? Blocboy JB.

The Memphis rapper filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday, telling the Associated Press that he first thought it was cool his moves were in a video game but later felt that the company was appropriating his property. After asking fans on social media, Blocboy, real name James Baker, decided to sue.

Blocboy JB - Dub Car Show

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls

JB joins 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Riberio and others who’ve sued Fortnite and Epic Games over dance moves.

Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing “Shoot” Dance was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

