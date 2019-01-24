Victor Oladipo Out For The Season With Ruptured Quad Tendon In Knee

Indiana Pacers star, Victor Oladipo is out for the season
Pacers announced on Thursday afternoon that Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date that has yet to be determined.
Oladipo went down Wednesday night, as the Pacers faced-off against the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo was running back on defense when he crumbled to the ground under the Raptors basket. He left the game on a stretcher, with tears in his eyes as he gave a thumbs up to fans.
