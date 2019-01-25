The Game’s Daughter Cali Scores Big As a New Nike Model

View this post on Instagram
One time for @nike @nikelosangeles’s new children’s clothing super model 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Cali, daddy is so effin proud of you… your hard work, focus & determination to better yourself with every shoot doesn’t & will never go unnoticed !!! #GetItBaby @zurimodelandtalent
The Game’s daughter is undoubtedly beautiful, which is why it’s no surprise that Nike chose her to be the newest child model for their brand. Secure that bag Cali Baby! We know your Daddy is proud. This is major.
