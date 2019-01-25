What's Hot
The Game's Daughter Cali Scores Big As a New Nike Model

The Game’s daughter is undoubtedly beautiful, which is why it’s no surprise that Nike chose her to be the newest child model for their brand. Secure that bag Cali Baby! We know your Daddy is proud. This is major.

