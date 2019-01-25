Romeo Posts a Picture of Himself and Bow Wow! Who Were You Rocking With Back in The Day?

View this post on Instagram
Romeo vs Bow Wow: two young legends who changed the game, made a lot of history, and had middle schoolers (and best friends) beefing because they didn’t rep the same team. History will be made on tonight’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop on @wetv at 9/8c. Tune in. #GUHH #ALotOfWhatIfs
Whew chile, the nostalgia!
The picture above is bringing all kinds of memories from the never settled Lil’ Bow Wow Vs. Lil’ Romeo debate. This is perfect for #ThrowbackThursday. It’s safe to say that I personally like both, but it was something about Bow Wow that did it for me. I was definitely crushing hard back then… But have you seen Romeo lately? FINE! lol Anyway, who’s team were you on during the good Ol’ days? #YouMyGirlDaniD