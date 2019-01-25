Entertainment
Romeo Posts a Picture of Himself and Bow Wow! Who Were You Rocking With Back in The Day?

Whew chile, the nostalgia!

The picture above is bringing all kinds of memories from the never settled Lil’ Bow Wow Vs. Lil’ Romeo debate. This is perfect for #ThrowbackThursday. It’s safe to say that I personally like both, but it was something about Bow Wow that did it for me. I was definitely crushing hard back then… But have you seen Romeo lately? FINE! lol Anyway, who’s team were you on during the good Ol’ days? #YouMyGirlDaniD

