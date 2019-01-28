XXXTentacion Son Has Arrived

Congrats to the family of late rapper XXXTentacion who passed away back in June 2018, his girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez gave birth to their baby boy Gekyume Onfroy!

XXXTentacion mom, Cleopatra Benard took to Instagram to announce the birth of her new grandson;

“We’re happy to confirm that Baby and Mother are healthy,” the family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, before sharing that the rapper had a hand in choosing his son’s name.

“Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love.”

