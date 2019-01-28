Future Spends Over $38K While ‘Sneaker Shopping’ [VIDEO]

Future is known for his fashion and that includes his sneaker game and on Monday, Complex released a new episode of Sneaker Shopping featuring the Atlanta artist.

Future met up with Joe La Puma at Barneys New York to talk sneakers and fashion, including his Reebok deal, doing “Jumpman” with Drake, and how much he spends on sneakers and clothes which is between $200,000 to $300,000 a month.

“I’m like embarrassed to shop in front of y’all because y’all probably thinking I’m trolling, I do this sh*t for real” Future said. “I shop everyday. Like I probably spend $200,000 to $300,000 on clothes a month, like it’s crazy I need to stop.”

That being said, when it was time to pick out some shoes and apparel, Future end up spending over $38,000!

Hit the play button above to watch the episode and see to what apparel and shoes he bought at Barneys in NYC!

SOURCE: Complex

Also On Hot 96.3: