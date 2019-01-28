Fetty Wap & Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Is Recovering After Having Emergency Surgery

Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy‘s 1-year-old daughter Alaiya, is reportedly recovering after having emergency surgery, according to TMZ.

Via TMZ

Alaiya, needed the procedure to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids. Alaiya was born 3 months premature — weighing just one pound — and suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain.

On her Instagram story, Alexis asked fans for prayers for her daughter but did not disclose the condition of her daughter on saying “Prayers please for my baby,” while adding a crying and a heart emoji.

She later posted another IG story saying the “Surgery went well. Thank you GOD” followed by heart and prayer hand emoji.

TMZ reports that Alaiya is now recovering with both her parents by her side.

SOURCE: TMZ

Also On Hot 96.3: