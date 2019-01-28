Rihanna album done. Well, almost.

Terius Nash aka The-Dream stopped by NYC to chat on a local radio show about everything from his latest 40-track mixtape to Surviving R. Kelly. During their chat, Nash revealed that Ri’s highly desired new album may finally be on the way.

The Navy can breathe easy.

“She’s cooking, she’s about done. She’s about done. Super close,” Nash shared, though he didn’t disclose further details.

It seems Nash—whose work with Ri can be tracked back to 2007 during the Good Girl Gone Bad days (you may recall he co-wrote a little diddy called “Umbrella,” which earned Ri and Hov a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2008)—may be closely involved with forthcoming the project. In December, Kuk Hurrell, who is known for his work alongside Nash and Tricky Stewart, said during an Instagram Live session that “Everything is great,” when asked about the album. “R9 is amazing. That’s the first question everybody always asks me. It’s incredible. And that’s all I’ma say.”

Ri also appeared on “Livin’ A Lie” from Nash’s 2007 debut Lovehate. And then there’s “Rih-Flex,” Nash’s “ode to Rihanna” that appeared on his Love You To Death EP back in 2016. It’s safe to say he’s got her back.

In other stan news, the Beyhive has a reason to breathe easy as well. After briefly touching upon what Rihanna’s got cooking up, Nash also disclosed that he’s working with Beyoncé on some new tunes, too.

“She’s doing something. I actually haven’t talked to her about it — I’ve talked to the team about it because it’s kind of just being coordinated,” he said. “But she’s doing something.”

You can watch the full conversation below, and in case you missed it, check out why we feel Rihanna actually doesn’t need music by clicking here.

The-Dream Says Rihanna’s New Album Is ‘About Done’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: