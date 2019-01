January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Kate Kimmer, Statewide Anti-Trafficking Coordinator and Kenneth Allen, Director of the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program shed light on the issue of labor and sex trafficking in Indiana. If you or someone you know is a trafficking victim, call the National Trafficking Hotline 1 (888) 373-7888 or text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733.

Also On Hot 96.3: