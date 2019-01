ATP,

You should know Tory Lanez has no problem with speaking his mind.

IM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE RIGHT NOW …… I WILL BODY ANY OF YALL NIGGAS OUT ! PERIOD …. — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 24, 2019

Don’t tell me nothing about Cole or Pusha T Either .. some of my favorite rappers but ….. I gave them both an equal opportunity to go bar for bar with me . And they weren’t READY . πŸ˜ˆπŸ˜‘πŸ€” — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 24, 2019

After calling out Cole, Push, Joyner Lucas. He dropped a diss track for Don Q.

R.I.P Le'quincy Anderson ……GET YOUR ICE CREAM READY 🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/K3ki0gbr0W — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 28, 2019

