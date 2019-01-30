With the Wind Chill Warning still in effect for Central Indiana, many natives are searching for way to keep warm.

WTTV CBS4Indy has provided a list and additional information on warming centers available in local communities, including in Marion Country, Boone County, Hamilton County and more!

CLICK HERE to see the list of warming shelters in Central Indiana.

Wind Chill Warning: Available Warming Centers In Central Indiana was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

