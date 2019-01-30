Entertainment
Are Both Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham Not Appearing in ‘Fast and Furious 9?’

Dwayne Johnson confirmed last year that he and Jason Statham would be getting their very own Fast and Furious spinoff with Hobbs & Shaw. Focusing on their two characters from the franchise, the new movie will arrive Aug. 2 this year, with the next entry in the main series arriving early 2020. As expected, Johnson has let it be known that this means we probably won’t see him in Fast & Furious 9.

Speaking with MTV News, he explained, “The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand. As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

