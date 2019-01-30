National
KFC Tries Out a Cheetos Chicken Sandwich in the Southern States

If the sandwich does well during the testing period, it could roll out nationwide.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Cheetos and KFC deities have finally joined forces to create the Cheetos Sandwich.

The special sandwich is currently being tested in several states including Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia.

Here’s a little breakdown of the Cheetos Sandwich — hand-breaded Extra Cripsy chicken filet coated with “special Cheetos” sauce, placed on a toasted bun, then loaded with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

A KFC spokesperson described the sandwich as a “blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite.”

KFC Tries Out a Cheetos Chicken Sandwich in the Southern States was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

