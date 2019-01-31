Cardi B and Offset Are Reportedly Back Together

It looks like Cardi B and Offset have officially gotten back together.

According to TMZ, Cardi is returning to the Atlanta home they shared before the breakup, because Offset has proven himself to his wife after she ripped into him for allegedly cheating.

Some of the ways Offset has proven himself include changing his phone number, which is for Cardi and business calls. Plus, there is a “no groupies” rule in effect as well to prove he is serious about being “honest and faithful.”

Cardi announced the two’s breakup after one year of marriage in an Instagram video early last month.

Time will tell how this reconciliation goes.