23 ‘Must Read’ Book By African-American Writers

Everyday we should find way to honor African Americans.

However, like most people, Black History Month sis the beginning of that, as we start with 28 days to honor African Americans and the contributions they make to culture, including through literature.

Over the years and even more so today, books provide a space for black authors to tell their stories authentically, honestly and in variety of genres like fiction, poetry, historical texts and memoirs.

Below are list of books by African-American authors that we feel you should add to your reading list today!!