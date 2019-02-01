Randy Weston Of ‘Judah Band’ Says Gospel Music Is A Calling

For 2019, McDonalds and Hot 96.3 have come together to celebrate Black History Month and this year is all about highlighting those who continue to represent a positive and consistent change in music.

When it comes to music, especially gospel music you can’t help but think of local band and group, Judah Band.

For over a decade Judah Band has infiltrated and impacted the gospel music in a way that we have never seen before with their own unique brand of uplifting rhythms, fashion fads, electric movement and beautifully connected music videos!

On this week’s episode of McDonald’s Black History Month podcast, the band’s charismatic lead singe Randy Weston sat down in the backstage studio with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift about his journey and the band’s journey, which recently led to multiple 2019 Stellar Awards nominations.

Hit the play button above, to see Randy Weston of Judah Band chat with B-Swift on McDonald’s Black History Month Podcast!

