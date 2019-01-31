Entertainment
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall

The racist and homophobic hate crime the "Empire" actor endured has absolutely nothing to do with an insecure Mexican border.

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio

Source: Ty Wright / Getty

We don’t know what’s worse: That it’s taken President Trump two days to comment on the vicious racist and homophobe attack against Jussie Smollett or that even when he did, he somehow made it about his political agenda.

See, on Thursday #45 was asked by reporters about the two men who reportedly yelled an abbreviated version of his 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” as they beat the “Empire” actor, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.

One would think a President would denounce such violence essentially done in his name and use this as an opportunity to warn his supporters that this type of viciousness not only goes against his core values, but will not be tolerated.

Yet given that y’all President believes there are “some very fine” Nazis, that did not happen.

Yes, he called Jussie’s attack “horrible,” but he immediately pivoted the conversation to stress why America needs to build a wall.

“That I can tell you is horrible. I’ve seen it … last night. It doesn’t get worse, as far as I’m concerned,” he said, adding, “What I think is the worst sin of all, is the fact that we’re allowing people to come into this country and sell drugs, and human traffic and do all of these horrible things.”

SIR…Jussie’s attack has nothing to do with an insecure Mexican border. Try again.

As we previously reported, on Tuesday Jussie was reportedly attacked by MAGA supporters, in Chicago, who brutally beat him and left him with a fractured rib before putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him, TMZ reports. He was treated at Northwestern Memorial before being discharged.

Smollett was reportedly walking out the subway at around 2am when two men, wearing ski-masks approached him and asked, “Aren’t you that fa**ot ‘Empire’ n*gga?”

The culprits reportedly yelled, “This is MAGA country” during the attack.

Days before the incident (which is being investigated as a hate crime), a threatening letter addressed to Jussie Smollett was sent to Fox Studios Chicago with the words, “You will die black f**.”

Chicago Police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest who are wanted in connection with the brutal and possible hate crime committed against Jussie Smollett. However, while authorities have reportedly gone through hours of footage, they have not come across the actual incident.

57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day Two

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

In the meantime, the Smollett family released a powerful statement condemning the violence their loved-one experienced.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime,” the family wrote.

“Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice.”

The family also thanked the thousands who have stepped forward on social media to show Jussie love and support.

“We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive. We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country. Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such.”

They concluded by stressing that “radical love is the only solution” to oppression and hatred.

“They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable. Make no mistake, words matter. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.”

