According to TMZ, rapper Tekashi Six9ine has pled guilty in federal court on nine counts, including racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses and narcotics trafficking.

The plea deal with the feds makes it unclear how much time the “Gummo” rapper will serve behind bars. According to federal documents unsealed earlier this week, the rapper was involved in dealing heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana.

This story is developing…

Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts In RICO Case was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

