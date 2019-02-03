On the first episode of Queen Radio 2019, Nicki Minaj dropped two new freestyle records!
The first record is called “Barbie Drip,” which was a freestyle remix over Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 “Drip Too Hard.”
[audiomack background=”1″ src=”https://audiomack.com/embed/song/nicki-minaj/barbie-goin-bad”%5D
She followed that up with another record called “Barbie Gon Bad,” a freestyle remix of Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” track featuring Drake.
[audiomack background=”1″ src=”https://audiomack.com/embed/song/nicki-minaj/barbie-drip”%5D
During the broadcast Minaj said that she’s recorded new music with Juice WRLD, who is set to embark on a European tour with her next month.
Plus Soulja Boy, joined her in the studio, where she revealed that Soulja will join her on her upcoming U.S. tour.
The Latest:
- Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Going Bad’ & ‘Drip Too Hard’ Remixes [LISTEN]
- Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman
- Black Male Models Killing the Game in Indianapolis [VIDEO]
- Nicki Manaj Releases Video for “Hard White” [WATCH]
- Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts In RICO Case
- Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time After Attack
- ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Kick Butt In First ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff Trailer [VIDEO]
- Celebrating Black History Together
- Will Smith picks The Wrong Way To Get Warm
- This Is What 58 Million Can Get You