Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Going Bad’ & ‘Drip Too Hard’ Remixes [LISTEN]

On the first episode of Queen Radio 2019, Nicki Minaj dropped two new freestyle records!

The first record is called “Barbie Drip,” which was a freestyle remix over Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 “Drip Too Hard.”

She followed that up with another record called “Barbie Gon Bad,” a freestyle remix of Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” track featuring Drake.

During the broadcast Minaj said that she’s recorded new music with Juice WRLD, who is set to embark on a European tour with her next month.

Plus Soulja Boy, joined her in the studio, where she revealed that Soulja will join her on her upcoming U.S. tour.

