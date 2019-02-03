Today is the big day for all of you sports fans out there. If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets (which according to CBS Sports ranged from several thousand dollars to over $23,000), you’ll be able to watch the showdown at home on CBS or at your local club or pub.

You can expect performances by Gladys Knight, Maroon 5, Big Boi (from OutKast), and Travis Scott.

Some may be looking to see who takes a knee in support of Colin Kaepernick.

But the million dollar question is…. Who do you think will win Super Bowl LIII—the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots?

Take the poll below.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL [Exclusive Photos] 37 photos Launch gallery Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL [Exclusive Photos] 1. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 37 2. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 37 3. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 37 4. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 37 5. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 37 6. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 37 7. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 37 8. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 37 9. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 9 of 37 10. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 10 of 37 11. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 11 of 37 12. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 12 of 37 13. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 13 of 37 14. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 37 15. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 15 of 37 16. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 16 of 37 17. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 17 of 37 18. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 18 of 37 19. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 19 of 37 20. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 20 of 37 21. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 21 of 37 22. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 22 of 37 23. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 23 of 37 24. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 24 of 37 25. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 25 of 37 26. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 26 of 37 27. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 27 of 37 28. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 28 of 37 29. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 29 of 37 30. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 30 of 37 31. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 31 of 37 32. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 32 of 37 33. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 33 of 37 34. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 34 of 37 35. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 35 of 37 36. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 36 of 37 37. Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show Source:Getty 37 of 37 Skip ad Continue reading Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL [Exclusive Photos] Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL [Exclusive Photos]

The Latest: 21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta Who Claim He’s A UK Citizen

Who Do You Think Will Win Super Bowl LIII?

Jussie Smollett Performs For The First Time Since Attack [VIDEO]

Eye on the Community February 3, 2019

Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Going Bad’ & ‘Drip Too Hard’ Remixes [LISTEN]

Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman

Black Male Models Killing the Game in Indianapolis [VIDEO]

Nicki Manaj Releases Video for “Hard White” [WATCH]

Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts In RICO Case

Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time After Attack

Who Do You Think Will Win Super Bowl LIII? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com