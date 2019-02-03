Today is the big day for all of you sports fans out there. If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets (which according to CBS Sports ranged from several thousand dollars to over $23,000), you’ll be able to watch the showdown at home on CBS or at your local club or pub.
You can expect performances by Gladys Knight, Maroon 5, Big Boi (from OutKast), and Travis Scott.
Some may be looking to see who takes a knee in support of Colin Kaepernick.
But the million dollar question is…. Who do you think will win Super Bowl LIII—the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots?
Take the poll below.
