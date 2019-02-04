Soulja Boy Accused of Kidnapping A Woman?

Soulja Boy is being accused of kidnapping.

TMZ reports that a woman named Kayla who is reportedly dating Soulja, was in the rapper’s home in Agoura Hills just outside of L.A. over the weekend.

However, things went bad when the two began arguing and she was told to leave. From there, Kayla got into her car and began backing out of a driveway, when she hit the curb, causing Soulja’s assistant to reportedly became upset and started fighting with her.

Soulja allegedly stepped outside and tried to breakup the fight but the woman says that Soulja began punching and kicking her once she was on the ground and tied her to a chair in his garage with an extension cord for six hours.

Once she was released, she apparently went to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was discharged late Saturday night after being treated for 3 fractured ribs and a concussion.

Soulja’s manager has denied the Soulja’s was involved in the situation but Soulja has yet to respond to these allegations publicly.

SOURCE: TMZ

