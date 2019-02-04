Trey Songz and Chris Brown are giving fans double the pleasure with this new music video for Trey’s new record “Chi Chi”.

RELATED: Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship IG Official [PHOTOS]

The two longtime friends have been teasing fans with little sneak peeks of the video on Instagram and on Monday morning they officially dropped the video!

As expected the video features plenty of eye-candy as two of our favorite R&B heartthrobs celebrate their bachelor lifestyles in the video.

Take a look at the official music video for “Chi Chi” below.

The Latest: WATCH: Trey Songz & Chris Brown Enjoy The Bachelor Lifestyle In ‘Chi Ch” Music Video

Soulja Boy Accused of Kidnapping A Woman?

Chloe x Halle Belt Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl [VIDEO]

Yandy Smith Maced During Brooklyn Prison Protest {VIDEO}

21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta Who Claim He’s A UK Citizen

Who Do You Think Will Win Super Bowl LIII?

Jussie Smollett Performs For The First Time Since Attack [VIDEO]

Eye on the Community February 3, 2019

Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Going Bad’ & ‘Drip Too Hard’ Remixes [LISTEN]

Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman

Also On Hot 96.3: