21 Savage has had an interesting weekend. He was detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly being a U.K resident while living in the United States. The rapper has always been thought to be a Atlanta native but now the United States is saying otherwise. 21 An ICE spokesperson said that he was actually from the U.K. and falsified his entire public persona. Now, the rapper’s alleged birth certificate has emerged which indicates that he was indeed born in the U.K.

The Daily Mail Online published a photo of 21 Savage’s birth certificate earlier today. The document confirms that he was born at Newham Hospital in East London. The outlet also said that the birth certificate confirmed that 21 Savage lived in England for 12 years before he moved to Atlanta with his mother.

Here’s a look at the alleged certificate:

According to the Daily Mail the rapper has a set of twin sisters in London. The twins allegedly deleted all their pictures of their “brother” in fear of him being deported. His lawyers believe that ICE is attempting to “unnecessarily punish him.” He also claimed ICE is trying “to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States.”

21 Savage’s Alleged Birth Certificate Surfaces? was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 96.3: