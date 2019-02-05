B2K Invites Adrienne Bailon to Join The Millennium Tour [VIDEOS]

B2K sat down on the daytime talk show, The Real, to discuss their upcoming Millennium Tour. As most of us know, Adrienne Bailon came up in the music industry with her group, 3LW, around the same time as B2K and others who are on the tour.

Omarion and Adrienne both explained how their groups were close while coming up, and O asks her to join the tour. I personally don’t see anything wrong with some girl power being added to the the lineup. Come through 3LW! Check out the full discussion in the videos below. #YouMyGirlDaniD

