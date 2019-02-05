DMX was released from prison late January and is jumping right back into work. He announced on his Instagram Monday that he will go on tour celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.

DMX was still serving time on the actual 20th Anniversary date (May 12, 2018). He will kick off the tour on March 8 in Oklahoma City and end on May 7, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Detroit stop is set for May 3, 2019 at Saint Andrews.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 8, 2019 at 10A.M. For more information visit the official tour website.

DMX Announces ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ 20th Anniversary Tour was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

