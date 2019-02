French Montana announced on Monday that he’ll have a 2 year residency in Las Vegas, performing at Drais nightclub. Haaaan! (I just had to) lol

Residencies amongst current and popular artists must be the hot thing to do because French Montana’s announcement comes after Cardi B and Drake who will also be taking their talents to Vegas for extended stays. Dope! I’m here for it. #YouMyGirlDaniD

We're thrilled to have @FrencHMonTanA starting his residency here at Drai's. More on this and his performance dates via @billboard. https://t.co/fCTkaXS84Q — Drai's Las Vegas (@DraisLV) February 5, 2019

