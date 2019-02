It’s no secret that Kehlani is very much so pregnant, and looks beautiful while carrying.

In the midst of her pregnancy, the singer posted to Instagram that she’ll be dropping a mixtape this month, titled, While We Wait.

Fans have been patiently waiting for new music and sis will deliver! (How fitting with her being preggo) lol Bring on the hits and the actual release date Kehlani! We’re rooting for you girl! #YouMyGirlDaniD

Also On Hot 96.3: