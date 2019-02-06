Entertainment
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Both Clap Back at Tomi Lahren Over 21 Savage

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails

Source: Kevin Tachman / Getty

Normally, as you know, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are like fire and water. But errry’ now and then they are on the same page and this is one those rare times.

It’s all because a certain nitwit conservative FOX-TV commentator is running her mouth about a certain hip hop artist who is experiencing some bad luck at the hands of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

In other words, Nicki and Cardi are pissed at TV pundit Tomi Lehren for spewing hate at rapper 21 Savage. Not too long after the ATL rapper was arrested by ICE, Lahren went in on him:

“I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” Lahren wrote, riffing on Savage’s hit song, “Bank Account.”

Lehren’s coments caught the attention of both Nicki Minaj and Cardi, who went at the ‘Fox Nation’ host. First Minaj said:

“Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave.” She added, “Laughing at people getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown.”

Cardi B jumped in right after with a more aggressive response:

“Don’t make me get my leash,” referring to her recent threats to “dog walk” the conservative voice when they were feuding over the U.S. Government shutdown.

We’ll give Lahren credit. She actually thinks she can go toe-to-toe with whoever.  She responded to each of the hip-hop heavyweights separately.

To Minaj, Lahren argued:

“When you’re in the country illegally, you get deported. I didn’t write the law and neither did ICE.” She also said, “I hope 21 Savage is able to get an entertainment visa or become a citizen one day,” adding, “P.S. My ancestors did discover America.”

To the “Money” rapper, Lahren seemed to extend an olive branch, explaining:

“Here’s something we can agree on, our immigration system is broken,” following up with, “I’m a fan of 21 Savage and of yours.”

Like we said up top, normally, Cardi and Nicki are butting heads, now they have a common enemy. Who knew?!

It reminds us of this powerful saying: “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” –Kautilya, Arthasastra

Meanwhile, as we reported, 21 Savage believes ICE is trying to intimidate him to leave the U.S.A.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/MG18 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin Tachman and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Both Clap Back at Tomi Lahren Over 21 Savage was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

