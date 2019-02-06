Entertainment
Jay-Z & Roc Nation Join 21 Savage’s Legal Battle With ICE

Jay Z And Timbaland Appear At Federal Court For Copyright Trial

Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty

Jay-Z throwing support 21 Savage’s way after the Atlanta rapper was apprehended by ICE this week.

The 26-year-old rapper was born in the London borough of Newham to British parents, according to a birth certificate obtained by CNN.

ICE says he came to the States at age 12 in July 2005, but didn’t leave under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa. His visa expired in 2006.

92Q Fall Fest 2017

Source: Arturo Holmes / @ArtuGraphiq

According to TMZ, Jay-Z called the arrest “an absolute travesty,” saying 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately. He’s going a step further by hiring attorney Alex Spiro to assist with his case.

“We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge,” said Spiro. “What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years – not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed.”

21 Savage apparently had a visa permit pending for four years before he reapplied for U Visa in 2017. That application may have led to a background check which triggered his arrest.

Grab The Leash: Tomi Lahren Got Checked By Cardi B & Nicki Minaj For 21 Savage Comment

Grab The Leash: Tomi Lahren Got Checked By Cardi B & Nicki Minaj For 21 Savage Comment

Grab The Leash: Tomi Lahren Got Checked By Cardi B & Nicki Minaj For 21 Savage Comment

[caption id="attachment_800677" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty[/caption] Cardi B and Nicki Minaj don’t see eye to eye on much anymore, but one thing they seem to agree on is Tomi Lahren is a trash individual. The racist political pundit felt the need to chime in on 21 Savage’s situation sharing a Variety story reporting on the rapper’s arrest by ICE with the caption “I got one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya.” https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/1092192745987264513 Cardi B and Nicki Minaj caught wind of Tomi’s foolishness and responded to her tasteless attempt at humor at the expense of 21 Savage’s plight. Cardi already threatened to dog walk Lahren and followed up in her response to her Tweet stating “Don’t make me get my leash.” Minaj also clapped at Lahren “Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown.” https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1092340085742276610 https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1092497946526896129 Lahren fixed her lips and fingers and responded back calling Cardi’s Tweet “very original” and falsely claiming in reply to Minaj “P.S. My ancestors did discover America.”  Things only got worse for Tomi cause the Barbz and Cardigans united in slandering her. You can peep all the well deserved in slander in the gallery below. — Photo: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Join 21 Savage’s Legal Battle With ICE was originally published on 92q.com

